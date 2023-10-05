Firefighters extinguish blaze on 17th floor of The Newbury Boston hotel

Firefighters extinguished a blaze inside The Newbury Boston hotel in the city's Back Bay neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Boston fire said they were called to the hotel at 15 Arlington St., the former Taj Boston location, around 1:45 p.m. Smoke was reportedly coming from the roof when they arrived.

At approximately 1:45 companies working at a fire at 15 Arlington St. Smoke coming from the roof a 2nd alarm has been ordered , all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/BINCEkN7Pl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2023

The fire started in the restaurant duct work on the top floor of the 17-story hotel and was extinguished before 3 p.m., fire officials said. According to its website, Contessa Ristorante is located on the hotel's top floor.

No injuries were reported.

Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire at 15 Arlington st. Fire started in the restaurant duct work on the 17th floor of the building.There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/M6f3SlH1SY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The hotel first opened in 1927 as the first-ever Ritz-Carlton in the U.S., according to its website. It remaind open under its original name until 2007, when it was sold to the Indian-based Taj Hotels and became Taj Boston. In 2018, it was purchased by Highgate Hotels and rebranded as The Newbury Boston.

Earlier this year, U.S. News and World Report named it one of the Top 100 hotels in the country, coming in at number 68 overall.