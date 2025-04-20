Massachusetts

Firefighters extinguish brush fire that threatened Tendercrop Farms buildings in Newburyport

Ten acres in all burned before firefighters got the blaze under control

Newburyport Fire Department

Firefighters battled a large brush fire Sunday in Newburyport, Massachusetts, keeping it from spreading to a number of commercial and farm structures, including several greenhouses at Tendercrop Farms.

The Newburyport Fire Department said they were called at 11:22 a.m. Sunday to an area of State Street, where a large brush fire was threatening nearby buildings. Because of the strong winds, mutual aid was called in from multiple forest firefighting units from northern Massachusetts.

Officials said the fire threatened a number of commercial and farm structures, including several greenhouses at Tendercrop Farms. But firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire before it reached those buildings.

Ten acres in all burned before firefighters got the blaze under control around 12:20 p.m.

Mutual aid assistance was provided from Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Lawrence, Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury, as well as Hampton, New Hampshire. Firefighters from Haverhill and South Hampton, New Hampshire, also provided station coverage for Newburyport.

At the same time, crews battled a brush fire about a mile away in Newbury. Some of the same fire departments that assisted with the Newburyport brush fire later worked with the Newbury Fire Department to battle that fire.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
