Firefighters extinguish burning barn in NH, saving attached home

No injuries were reported in the blaze

By Marc Fortier

Plaistow NH Fire

Firefighters were able to extinguish a large fire in a barn in Plaistow, New Hampshire, on Monday night, preventing it from spreading to an attached home.

Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen said his department began receiving 911 calls shortly before 7:30 p.m. about a building fire at 180 Main St.

Firefighters were on scene within three minutes of the initial call and saw a large volume of fire coming from a detached barn/garage structure next to the home.

Everyone was able to get out of the barn and home by the time fire crews arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the house first and then turned their attention to the barn fire, saving the residence from more extensive damage.

"Pictures are worth a thousand words. As you can see, there was no time to waste," Knutsen said on Facebook. "If our response would have been delayed, the house would have also been destroyed. From the excellent job of the dispatcher to the arriving crews, we were able to make a tremendous difference. Because of the support we get from the town administration to the taxpayers, this family will be able to sleep in their own beds tonight. You allow us to make a difference every single day. Thank you!"

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

