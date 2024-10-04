New Hampshire

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Manchester, NH; damage estimated at $275,000

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

File image

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Manchester fire said they were called to a report of a building fire on Straw Road just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a single-family home with extremely heavy fire coming from the entire left side of the building.

The fire had self-vented and was coming out the side and rear of the house about 35 feet above the roof, according to fire officials.

The house had an extremely steep and narrow driveway, which made it difficult for firefighters to access the building. One engine made it up the driveway and firefighters began attacking the blaze, first from the exterior and then by pushing into the building.

The roof was ultimately opened for ventilation, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. All companies cleared the scene around 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials estimated the total damages at about $275,000.

