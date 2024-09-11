Massachusetts

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Woburn; residents reportedly escaped through window

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Thea DiGiammerino and Marc Fortier

Firefighters respond to a fire at a home in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Sept. 11, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Woburn, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Franklin Street. Fire officials said initial reports said there were residents still inside the home and that some residents had to escape through a window.

There was no immediate word on injuries and no further details were released.

