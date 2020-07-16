Firefighters Help Deliver Baby Along Roadside in Revere

Firefighters in Revere, Massachusetts, cut the cord after delivering a baby on the side of the road Thursday morning.

The new mother and father were driving on Lee Burbank Highway around 6:45 a.m. when emergency responders received a call that a woman was going into labor. The car was pulled over at the Thrifty Car Rental lot.

PHOTOS: Firefighters Help Deliver Baby

Three firefighters were there when the child was born, the Revere Fire Department confirmed, and two Cataldo EMS crews also responded to the scene.