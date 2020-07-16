Local

revere

Firefighters Help Deliver Baby Along Roadside in Revere

A couple was forced to pull over on McClellan Highway in Revere when a woman went into labor Thursday morning

By Mary Markos

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Firefighters in Revere, Massachusetts, cut the cord after delivering a baby on the side of the road Thursday morning.

The new mother and father were driving on Lee Burbank Highway around 6:45 a.m. when emergency responders received a call that a woman was going into labor. The car was pulled over at the Thrifty Car Rental lot.

Three firefighters were there when the child was born, the Revere Fire Department confirmed, and two Cataldo EMS crews also responded to the scene.

