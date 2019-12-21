Local
Firefighters in NH Deliver a Baby at the Station

Five firefighters in Plaistow acted quickly to deliver a baby boy

By Josh Sullivan

Plaistow Firefighters
Plaistow Fire Department

Firefighters in Plaistow, New Hampshire had to act quickly when a woman in labor arrived at their station on Friday.

At 11:24 a.m., a couple walked into the fire station's lobby, according to a news release. The woman was quickly placed on a stretcher, and emergency medical services were notified. Seven minutes later, a baby boy was born.

“I was like, ‘Oh, let’s see what’s going on.’ As fast as I opened the door she practically lunged herself at me and said, ‘“I’m gonna have a baby! I’m gonna have a baby!’ Boy, it was the fastest five minutes of our lives,” firefighter Derek Travers told the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Fire captains Scott Vezina and Ryan Higgins were on-hand for the delivery, as well as deputy John Judson and firefighters Travers and Aaron Judson.

