Firefighters Injured, House Destroyed in Merrimac, Mass. Fire

Three firefighters are injured after battling a fire in Merrimac, Massachusetts that destroyed an entire house, according to officials.

Fire departments from around the region, including the state's wildfire control arrived at a house on Skunk Road in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon to take out a fire that authorities say threatened power lines in the area.

According to officials, many of the region's fire department's were short-staffed Sunday, coupled with water supply issues the firefighters faced as well.