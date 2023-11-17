Firefighters make quick work of Boston house fire

Firefighters quickly extingished a blaze in a house in Boston on Friday morning.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. in a 2-1/2 story building on Rector Road. The first responding firefighters said they encountered heavy smoke conditions throughout the building.

Companies working at a fire on Rector Road heavy smoke condition throughout the 2 1/2 story building . A second alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/bhLdyEjfYn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 17, 2023

Heavy flames could also be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Heavy fire thru the roof as companies continue to chase the Fire through the building. All companies are working pic.twitter.com/jR5YNkXWPi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 17, 2023

The fire was knocked down by 11:10 a.m., according to fire officials, but firefighters were continuing to overhaul the building and look for any remaining hot spots.

There was no immediate word on injuries.