Boston

Firefighters make quick work of Boston house fire

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Firefighters quickly extingished a blaze in a house in Boston on Friday morning.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. in a 2-1/2 story building on Rector Road. The first responding firefighters said they encountered heavy smoke conditions throughout the building.

Heavy flames could also be seen coming from the roof of the building.

The fire was knocked down by 11:10 a.m., according to fire officials, but firefighters were continuing to overhaul the building and look for any remaining hot spots.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

