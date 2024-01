Authorities are battling a car fire in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

According to Wellesley Police, firefighters took down the flames behind Mass bay Community College on Oakland Street.

There were no injuries reported.

Wellesley Fire, Mass Bay and Wellesley Police on scene of a car fire behind Mass Bay Community College on Oakland St. No injuries and the fire is now out. pic.twitter.com/WMkyeQqX1n — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) January 6, 2024