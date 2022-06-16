Local

Firefighters Rescue 4 From Building in Nashua, NH

The American Red Cross is helping 15 displaced people find housing after an apartment building caught fire in Nashua

Nashua Fire Department

Firefighters helped rescue four people from an apartment fire Thursday morning that left more than a dozen people displaced in Nashua, New Hampshire, fire officials said.

The Nashua Fire Department responded to several callas about the fire in an apartment building on Temple Street shortly after 5 a.m., according to the department. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the two-story building and several people in the windows of the second floor.

Firefighters helped four people escape the second floor with ground ladders. Officials subsequently searched and cleared the building of any other residents. Firefighters located the fire in the basement, which spread to the first floor, and brought it under control within an hour, officials said.

The multi-unit apartment building sustained extensive damage and was deemed uninhabitable, according to officials. The American Red Cross is helping 15 displaced people find housing.

The Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported, officials said.

