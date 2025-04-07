Man arrested after pulling gun on firefighters trying to evacuate him from burning building

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he pulled a gun on two firefighters trying to evacuate him from a burning apartment building in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. at the Hudson Garden Apartments on Charles Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

While responding to a fire alarm activation, firefighters received a 911 call reporting a fire in the building. When they arrived, firefighters found a garden-style apartment building with heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple windows.

The smoke alarms were sounding, and residents were evacuating the building. Firefighters said they encountered a well-involved fire extending to the apartment above and the attic.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

One resident was trapped and had to be removed from a window using a ground ladder.

No injuries were reported.

Police said as firefighters were trying to evacuate residents they were confronted by a man who was refusing to leave. As the firefighters attempted to evacuate him the man removed a gun from his waistband, pointed it at them and told them he wasn't going to leave.

The firefighters retreated to a safe distance, and police were called. They found the man walking around outside the building and arrested him without further incident.

The man, identified by police as 30-year-old Daniel Herbert, of Hudson, is charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and two counts of obstructing government administration. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Nashua Circuit Court.

Officials said 22 residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Fire crews are planning to return to the scene on Monday morning to check on the damage.

No further details were released.