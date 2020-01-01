Firefighters Rescue Two Men From Icy Pond in Hanson

Firefighters rescued two men whose boat capsized in an icy pond in Massachusetts late on New Year's Eve.

Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson says firefighters responded to Maquan Pond in Hanson after receiving a report of people yelling near the water shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He says the men were about 100 yards offshore, holding on to the capsized boat.

Firefighters in survival suits used an ice rescue sled to pull the men ashore. Both men were taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure.