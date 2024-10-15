Massachusetts

Firefighters rescue wheelchair-bound resident from house fire in Easton

A cat and a dog died as a result of the fire, and another dog is being treated at a local animal hospital

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Firefighters rescued a wheelchair-bound resident from a house fire in Easton, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning.

The Easton Fire Department said they responded to a reported house fire on Columbus Avenue at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire in a basement apartment that was spreading quickly to the first and second floors of the three-family home, which contains three apartment units.

Firefighters also had to rescue a wheelchair-bound resident who was living on the first floor and couldn't get out.

All other residents of the building had already evacuated before the fire department arrived.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within about an hour, the fire department said, and remained on scene until about 7:30 a.m.

A cat and a dog died as a result of the fire, and another dog is being treated at a local animal hospital.

Twelve residents were displaced due to the fire and will stay with family members, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Easton Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and the Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

