Firefighters respond to blaze in Stoughton condo complex; medical helicopter called in

Firefighters responded to a fire in a condo complex in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at a condominium complex on Greenbrook Drive.

Aerial footage showed numerous fire engines and vehicles surrounding the building, though no smoke or fire was immediately visible.

A landing zone was set up in a field at the nearby Hanson Elementary School, and the Stoughton firefighters union said in a social media post that it was to accomodate a medical helicopter. Video footage later showed a medical helicopter landing at the school and a patient being loaded onto the helicopter from a waiting ambulance.

The Canton and Easton fire departments said on social media that they were responding to provide mutual aid to Stoughton.