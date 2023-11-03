Firefighters respond to early-morning apartment fire in Dorchester

Boston firefighters worked overnight to extinguish an apartment fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Columbia Road on the first floor of a 4-story brick building that also houses an H&R Block office.

Companies are working at a 2nd alarm fire at 560 Columbia Rd tax payer/residential 4 story brick building. Companies met fire on 1st floor. Approximately 20 people displaced pic.twitter.com/fofl2R7xwo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 3, 2023

Companies are making up a 560/558 Columbia Rd. Thank you to ⁦@MBTA⁩ ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ & ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ for their assistance with companies & residents . BFD-VAU is on scene to work with ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ housing displaced. No injuries noted pic.twitter.com/y6ZfjDGJAQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 3, 2023

The glass door in front of the building even shattered due to the heat.

About 20 residents were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported.