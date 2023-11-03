Boston

Firefighters respond to early-morning apartment fire in Dorchester

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Boston firefighters worked overnight to extinguish an apartment fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Columbia Road on the first floor of a 4-story brick building that also houses an H&R Block office.

The glass door in front of the building even shattered due to the heat.

About 20 residents were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported.

