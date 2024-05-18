Boston

Firefighters respond to smoke at residential building in Boston

Boston Fire says they responded to a fire on the 20th floor of the building on 75 St. Alphonsus Street.

Authorities are fighting a fire in Boston early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they found the fire in the basement trash room and the smoked had traveled through the trash chute and filled the floors with smoke.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

