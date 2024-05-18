Firefighters respond to smoke at residential building in Boston

Authorities are fighting a fire in Boston early Saturday morning.

Boston Fire says they responded to a fire on the 20th floor of the building on 75 St. Alphonsus Street.

Companies responded to 75 St Alphonsus St this morning for smoke on floor 20. The building is being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/Arup9lrJeT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 18, 2024

Authorities say they found the fire in the basement trash room and the smoked had traveled through the trash chute and filled the floors with smoke.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.