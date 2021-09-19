Firefighters Respond to Stove Burn Accident in Chelmsford

Firefighters responded to a stove burn accident early Sunday morning in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

According to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan, firefighters were called to 19 Buckman Drive around 10:54 a.m. for an investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire crew arrived at the site to find one female who had sustained minor burns from a gas wood stove, Ryan said. She was transferred to a local hospital by neighbors after declining emergency medical attention.

Authorities believe a flammable product used to repair a chimney leak by the resident could be the source of the accident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.