Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Firefighters Respond to Stove Burn Accident in Chelmsford

The fire crew arrived to one female sustaining minor burns at the site

By Avantika Panda

Flames
Shutterstock

Firefighters responded to a stove burn accident early Sunday morning in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

According to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan, firefighters were called to 19 Buckman Drive around 10:54 a.m. for an investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire crew arrived at the site to find one female who had sustained minor burns from a gas wood stove, Ryan said. She was transferred to a local hospital by neighbors after declining emergency medical attention.

Authorities believe a flammable product used to repair a chimney leak by the resident could be the source of the accident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Local

BOSTON 4 hours ago

Passengers Helped Off Plane After Enduring Rough Landing at Logan Airport

Fairhaven 7 hours ago

2 Seriously Hurt in Fairhaven Single-Car Crash

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfireChelmsfordChelmsford Fire Departmentstove burn
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us