2 Adults, 2 Kids Hurt in Rollover Crash on Mass. Pike in Westboro

A vehicle rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro Tuesday morning, leaving four people hurt, firefighters said.

Two adults and two children were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, Westboro fire said.

The crash occurred near the 98-mile marker eastbound along the Mass. Pike, according to officials.

A photo from the scene showed a vehicle on its side in the median along the side of the road. No other vehicles were involved.

Delays were expected along the Pike, fire officials said.