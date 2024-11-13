Firefighters rush to contain flames at Marshfield home before it causes brush fire

Firefighters rushed to extinguish fast-spreading flames when fire broke out at a home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, Wednesday, preventing a larger brush fire from starting.

“This morning when it started, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke. You didn’t know what was what! I thought I heard an explosion but I couldn’t be sure. It could’ve been anything," witness George Haldoupis told NBC10 Boston.

Haldoupis recorded cell phone video of the three-alarm house fire on Sheridan Drive. No one was inside, but the fire was challenging for the fire department, which had difficulties accessing the water.

“They had trouble getting into the hydrants. The hydrant in front of my house was frozen. It took them 20 minutes to get into it.”

In that time, flames extended next door to Mara Cronin's home, where she anxiously waited to see if her three cats - Chewie, Diesal and Crystal - survived the fire.

Firefighters got them out of the home alive.

“We’re so grateful we got our cats. They’re OK. The house will be fine. We’ll figure it out. Just glad everyone is OK next door and nobody was hurt," Cronin said.

Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and released. No firefighters were reported.

With a Red Flag warning in effect, there were concerns of a larger brush fire spreading after the flames ignited a small one. Thankfully, firefighters put it out before it grew too large to contain.