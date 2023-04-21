Local

Winthrop

Firefighters Work on Apartment Building in Winthrop

By Asher Klein

Winthrop firefighters working atop a building on Veterans Road on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Firefighters were battling what appeared to be a fire at an apartment building in Winthrop, Massachusetts, Friday.

Firefighters were seen on the roof of the building on Veterans Road near Miller Field.

Officials didn't immediately share any details on what took place in the incident or if anyone was hurt.

A Salvation Army team was on hand to help residents affected in the incident.

Winthrop
