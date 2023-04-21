Firefighters Work on Apartment Building in Winthrop

Firefighters were battling what appeared to be a fire at an apartment building in Winthrop, Massachusetts, Friday.
Firefighters were seen on the roof of the building on Veterans Road near Miller Field.
Officials didn't immediately share any details on what took place in the incident or if anyone was hurt.
A Salvation Army team was on hand to help residents affected in the incident.
