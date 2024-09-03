Trapped worker freed from train car full of coal in Bridgewater

Emergency crews have freed a worker who was trapped up to his waist in a train car full of coal at a facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

While he was trapped the man was able to speak with rescuers and did not appear to be seriously hurt, fire officials said.

"He is in no distress at this time, alert, conscious breathing talking to us the entire time, just unable to remove himself," Bridgewater Deputy Fire Chief Glen Grafton said Tuesday.

Grafton said his department was called to the business on Cook Street around 9:20 a.m. and called in the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team when they realized the call was beyond the scope of their abilities.

It was not immediately clear why the man was in the coal car and how he became trapped. Rescuers from the tech rescue team had to shore up the coal safely to safely remove him from the train car. If they had lifted him out too soon, the weight from the coal could have injure him.

The man was lifted from the train car just before 1:30 p.m.

A medical team was checking in with the man as the tech team worked and a Boston Medflight was on standby. The man will be taken to the hospital.

