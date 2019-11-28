Firemen Cook Dinner for Woman Whose Oven Broke on Thanksgiving

A woman was brought to tears Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in her oven, forcing firefighters to unplug it and tell her she couldn't use it until it was looked at by professionals.

The fire broke out at the woman's Ludlow, Vermont home around 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving, just as she was starting dinner for her three kids, fire officials said.

The fire department decided to help. They went back to the house, took the woman's food and cooked it back at the fire station.

Firefighters returned a few hours later with all of the food cooked and ready for the woman and her three kids to enjoy, fire officials said.