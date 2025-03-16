Fires at Mass. Market Basket store under investigation by fire marshal's office

Normalcy has resumed at a Market Basket store in Gloucester, Massachusetts, after parts of the store were on fire on Friday night.

When firefighters arrived just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, they found two separate fires -- one in the stock room and another in the store's cardboard compactor.

Fire crews were able to extinguish both fires within about 30 minutes, and the store reopened Saturday after passing several health and building department inspections.

“I am grateful to our capable Fire Department and mutual aid partners for their efficient work last night to bring down this fire," Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said. "Ensuring our residents have access to safe and quality food remains a top priority, especially given the recent news in our community. I am relieved that the store has quickly met the Health Department’s requirements and is back open.”

The store was cleaned and disinfected overnight Friday, and all impacted food was thrown out.

State police fire investigators assigned to the fire marshal’s office are now investigating the fires, along with Gloucester officials. No further updates have been released.