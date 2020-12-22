Firetrucks Light the Way Through Vt. Covered in Christmas Lights: ‘You Can't Help But Smile'

If you've never seen a firetruck covered in Christmas lights, then here is your chance.

Decorated emergency vehicles were the highlights of a holiday parade Monday in the Champlain Islands of Vermont. They wound their way through the islands with people enjoying the sights from their driveways.

Because not every street in that area could be on the parade route, the vehicles also went to public places like school parking lots, where more folks could check them out -- physically distanced, of course.

"You can’t help but smile when you see them, but we couldn’t help from smiling inside the trucks because the fact that you had generations of families out on the side of the road shining their flashlights, waving so happily, saying merry Christmas, to us as firefighters, that’s why we do this," said South Hero firefighter Al Getler. "We do this for the communities we serve."

And it wasn't just fire trucks. There was a heavy-duty tow truck in the parade, also covered in lights, as well as several other vehicles.

This was all part of Gov. Phil Scott's "Vermont Lights The Way" initiative which encourages people to go big with their holiday decorating this year, to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

