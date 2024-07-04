Fireworks, beach closures and traffic: Your guide to the Fourth of July in Mass.

People across the country woke up Thursday morning excited to show their pride on this Independence Day.

And there are so many great ways to celebrate in Massachusetts, whether it's having fun on the coast or enjoying a fireworks show.

Here's a detailed look at everything you need to know:

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

One of the biggest attractions in the region on the Fourth of July is the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, and people will be out Thursday to stake out their spots on the Esplanade.

This year is the 50th year, and it will all be happening at the Hatch Shell in Boston. Everything is set up. And at noon Thursday, people will literally run to set down their blankets, lawn chairs and tents for the big show.

Before the show, there will be fun activities throughout the day on Fiedler Field, including trivia, line dancing and giveaways. And then the big show starts at 8 p.m.

"I have never seen the concert except on television, so it's amazing to see where it happens and to understand what all the many players do to make the night what it is," said Karen Rubin, who watched Wednesday night's dress rehearsal.

"It's just a wonderful way to celebrate our nation's birthday, and it's always a pleasure to listen to Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops," added Barbara Chisholm.

:Thursday night's show will be headlined by Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Kelli O'Hara, and will be followed by the big fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.

Dozens of other fireworks displays are scheduled Thursday across the commonwealth. Here's a list of some of those displays.

Massachusetts beach closures

More than 30 beaches across Massachusetts are off limits this holiday because of high bacteria levels.

The state Department of Public Health says heavy rain caused bacteria levels in the water to spike, so they say you shouldn't swim or go in the water at these beaches.

"They’re the type of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and vomiting. They can irritate people’s skin. And people who are vulnerable like youth, the elderly, the people who are immunocompromised can get really sick if they are exposed to the bacteria," Dr. Robert Goldstein of the Department of Public Health said.

The state updates its dashboard twice a day, at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. You can see the full map of closed beaches followed by a detailed list below:

Fourth of July traffic

Traffic is expected to be very heavy -- possibly even record-breaking -- over the holiday weekend.

AAA says more than 70 million people are expected to travel for the Fourth of July, with nearly two million in Massachusetts alone.

Here's a closer look at some of the peak travel times, and when you should plan to hit the road if you want to beat the rush.

Fourth of July weather

We're expecting some rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, but it looks like things may clear just enough to allow for fireworks displays to go off as planned in most communities on Thursday night. But visibility might not be perfect, as cloudy skies are expected.

Here's a look at the full forecast.