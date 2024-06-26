Fourth of July

Where to catch the fireworks in and around Boston this Fourth of July

Here's a complete list of fireworks shows taking place throughout the state this week.

By Jessie Castellano

Fourth of July fireworks on the Boston Harbor
GettyImages

June 27

Somerville’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
  • When: 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Where: Trum Field, 541 Broadway, Somerville, MA

June 28

Stars and Stripes Over Framingham

  • When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start after 9 p.m.
  • Where: Farm Pond Park, 135 Dudley Rd., Framingham, MA

Worcester Annual Independence Day Celebration

  • When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: Cristoforo Colombo Park, 180 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, MA

June 30

Canton Independence Day Celebration

  • When: 6:30 p.m. - after 9 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Where: Irish Cultural Center, 200 New Boston Dr., Canton, MA

Everett Independence Day Celebration

  • When: 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: Glendale Park, 50 Elm St., Everett, MA

Waltham's Annual Independence Day Celebrations

  • When: 4 p.m. Fireworks start at dusk
  • Where: The fireworks will be set off from a barge on the Charles River near the Moody Street bridge. Some potential viewing spots are: Waltham Common, Moody St Bridge, Riverwalk, McDevitt School Field, Crescent Street Municipal Lot, Fitch School, Church Street Municipal Lot and Landry Park.

July 1

Haverhill Independence Day Fireworks

  • When: 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Where: Haverhill Trinity Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill, MA

July 2

Boston Harborfest Fireworks

  • When: 9:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: Fireworks will be launched from a barge at Boston's Long Wharf. The best vantage points to see the show from the harbor are Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park, Fan Pier, Flagship Wharf, Piers Park, LoPresti Park East Boston and Griffin’s Wharf.

Cohasset’s 2nd Annual Independence Day Celebration

  • When: 6 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
  • Where: Sandy Beach, 345 Atlantic Ave., Cohasset, MA

A Patriotic Fireworks Spectacular at Patriot Place in Foxborough

  • When: 9:15 p.m.
  • Where: Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Pl., Foxborough, MA

Tewksbury Independence Day Celebration

  • When: 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: Livingston Street Park

July 3

Fourth of July Celebration in Andover

  • When: 9:20 p.m.
  • Where: Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Rd., Andover, MA

Grand Fireworks Display over Gloucester Harbor

  • When: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Where: Over Gloucester Harbor

Lynn Fireworks Celebration

  • When: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Where: King's Beach, 13 Lynn Shore Dr., Lynn, MA

Fourth of July in Manchester by the Sea

  • When: 7 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Where: Singing Beach, 119 Beach St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

2024 Needham Fourth of July Celebration

  • When: 5:30 p.m. Fireworks to start at dark
  • Where: Memorial Park, 92 Rosemary St., Needham, MA

Walpole Night Before The Fourth

  • When: 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: Stone Field, 135 Stone St., Walpole, MA

Weymouth's Annual Fourth of July Celebration

  • When: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: George Lane Beach on River Street

Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks at Worcester's Institute Park

  • When: 7:45 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Where: Institute Park, 82 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA

July 4

Acton's Independence Day Celebration

  • When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: 25 Ledge Rock Way, Acton, MA

The Boston Pops July Fourth Spectacular

  • When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.
  • Where: Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles Esplanade (Boston)

Lowell's Fourth of July Celebration

  • When: 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Where: LeLacheur Park, 450 Aiken St., Lowell, MA

Marblehead Fireworks & Harbor Illumination

  • When: Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
  • Where: Marblehead Harbor

Newton Independence Day 2024

  • When: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:10 p.m.
  • Where: Albemarle Field/Halloran Sports Complex, 250 Albemarle Rd., Newton, MA

Plymouth Fourth of July 2024

  • When: Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
  • Where: Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St., Plymouth, MA

Salem's July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza

  • When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
  • Where: Derby Wharf (Salem Maritime National Historic Site), 160 Derby St., Salem, MA

Winthrop Fireworks

  • When: 9:15 p.m.
  • Where: Coughlin Park, 31 Bay View Ave., Winthrop, MA

July 5

Carnival at Peirce Playground with Fireworks in Middleborough

  • When: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
  • Where: Pierce Playground, 26 Jackson St., Middleborough, MA

Milford Independence Day Fireworks

  • When: 9:15 p.m.
  • Where: Fino Field, 80 Granite St., Milford, MA

July 6

42nd Annual Franklin Fourth of July

  • When: 10 p.m. (Part of an event series taking place from July 3 -7)
  • Where: Franklin High School, 218 Oak St., Franklin, MA

July 13

Clinton Firefighters Fireworks Show

  • When: 9 p.m.
  • Where: Clinton Middle and High Schools; Veteran Field Complex

July 20

Northbridge Fireworks

  • When: Fireworks start at around 9 p.m.
  • Where: Northbridge Middle School, 171 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 

More on the Fourth of July

Holidays Jun 25

Book your July 4 flights now if you haven't already, travel expert warns: ‘You don't want to wait any longer'

Fourth of July Jun 24

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on the 4th of July. Here's how to get yours

This article tagged under:

Fourth of JulyMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us