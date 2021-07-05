Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dover

Fireworks Malfunction Ends NH Show Early

About 15 minutes into the Sunday evening display, one of the six-inch shells failed to launch completely and fell back to the ground

By Staff and wire reports

62746259
Getty Images

The cleanup is continuing Monday on Garrison Hill in Dover, New Hampshire, after a malfunction ended a July Fourth fireworks show early.

Foster's Daily Democrat reports that about 15 minutes into the Sunday evening display, one of the six-inch shells failed to launch completely and fell back to the ground, igniting other fireworks on the ground and causing an explosion, officials say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I thought it was a bit strange because all of a sudden there was a lull," Mayor Robert Carrier told the newspaper Monday morning. "Then there was no finale, and things just stopped."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 27 mins ago

Heat and Humidity Return Tuesday; Isolated Severe Storms Possible

Aly Raisman 50 mins ago

Aly Raisman Looking for Her Missing Dog in Boston, Asks People Not to Call Number on Flier Unless They See Him

There were no injuries and members of Dover Fire and Rescue, who were already at the site as a precaution, were able to quickly extinguish the remaining flames.

The office of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal has been notified.

Garrison Hill Park remains closed while cleanup continues.

This article tagged under:

doverNew Hampshire4th of July
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us