Fireworks Malfunction Ends NH Show Early

The cleanup is continuing Monday on Garrison Hill in Dover, New Hampshire, after a malfunction ended a July Fourth fireworks show early.

Foster's Daily Democrat reports that about 15 minutes into the Sunday evening display, one of the six-inch shells failed to launch completely and fell back to the ground, igniting other fireworks on the ground and causing an explosion, officials say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I thought it was a bit strange because all of a sudden there was a lull," Mayor Robert Carrier told the newspaper Monday morning. "Then there was no finale, and things just stopped."

There were no injuries and members of Dover Fire and Rescue, who were already at the site as a precaution, were able to quickly extinguish the remaining flames.

The office of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal has been notified.

Garrison Hill Park remains closed while cleanup continues.