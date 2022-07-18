FIRST ALERT: 2 Rounds of Storms Bring Damaging Winds, Flooding, Tornado Threat

What to Know Scattered thunderstorms are off and on Monday. There will actually be two rounds of storms, one in the early afternoon and another on Monday night.

Damaging wind and hail are possible Monday evening, as well as a brief tornado threat across northern and western New England.

Heavy rain will also accompany these storms, bringing the possibility of a brief risk of urban flooding.

We are in the thick of summer weather now as we turn much hotter this week.

Scattered thunderstorms are off and on Monday as a warm front lifts through during the afternoon. We actually have two rounds of storms -- one round is ongoing through early afternoon and another round Monday evening.

A First Alert remains in effect from our @necn & @nbc10boston team for areas in red. Downpours, isolated damaging gusts expected. There's just enough rotation in the wind field that an isolated weak tornado, though not likely, can't be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/CE5cjaqlZM — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) July 18, 2022

Severe storm warning

A First Alert has been issued for Monday evening’s round, where those storms could turn severe. Damaging wind and hail will be possible, as well as a brief tornado threat across northern and western New England. Heavy rain will also accompany these storms, so watch for a brief urban flood risk.

The storms fizzle by the time they reach Boston and Cape Cod late Monday night after sunset. Then overnight the storms and showers linger across northern New England and Maine. The wind does stay gusty overall from the south-southwest overnight, especially on Cape Cod, with gusts around 35 mph.

Highs Monday will reach the low 80s with high humidity if the sun breaks through the clouds long enough.

The cold front that brings in the severe storms Monday night will slowly move away from the northeast Tuesday morning, though a lingering shower or storm will still be around for daybreak.

Heat wave possible later this week

Temperatures soar to the 80s and low 90s on a gusty westerly wind. Tuesday marks the start of a heat wave for many.

More highs in the 90s are forecast through the week, with more humid air -- especially Thursday. Heat index values may be in the 100 to 105 range on Thursday, so we have another First Alert for all. Each day, pop-up isolated strong storms are possible, with more widespread storms and showers Thursday.