Blizzard to Drop 2+ Feet of Snow on Massachusetts: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

An historic blizzard has descended upon us Saturday morning. The snow will be fast and furious throughout the day, making travel dangerous. Our storm will undergo bombogenesis… maybe twice, dropping at least 24 millibars of pressure in 24 hours.

When will the heaviest snow fall in Massachusetts?

The snow continues to pick up in waves of intensity. Plow trucks will have a hard time keeping up with the rapid snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches plus per hour and at times in eastern New England in the most intense snow bands, 2 to 4 inches per hour.

Visibility will be near zero and the snow will be blowing and drifting with the fluffy consistency. The snow remains heavy until Saturday evening, wrapping up west to east rapidly by dinnertime.

How much snow will we get?

A widespread 18 to 28 inches of snow is forecast for Boston, Providence, the New Hampshire coast to Portland, Maine, and the upper Cape. We'll see 10 to 18 inches on the outer Cape and Nantucket with more mixing, and 10 to 18 inches in western Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut, with totals dropping off quickly west of there to 2 to 4 inches in the Berkshires.

In the heaviest snow bands, we will see over 30 inches of snow. That could set up over areas just northwest of Boston to the Merrimack Valley as well as the South Shore. This set up may give one community 18 inches, and another 30 inches in a 5-mile stretch. Thundersnow is also likely with these intense bands.

For reference, here are the Top 5 biggest Boston snowstorms (2 day total): Top spot is February 17-18, 2002 with 27.6 inches; February 6-7, 1978 with 27.1 inches; April 1-2, 1997 with 25.4 inches; February 8-9, 2013 with 24.9 inches; and 5th place is January 26-27, 2015 with 24.4 inches.

How widespread will power outages be in Massachusetts?

Winds continues to intensify. Gusts from the northeast will push 40 to 50 mph along routes 128, 495, to Worcester. Thirty to 40 mph gusts across Springfield and Vermont to interior New Hampshire. At the coast of Maine, New Hampshire, and all of eastern Massachusetts to southern Rhode Island we will see gusts of 50 to 70 mph or greater in isolated spots.

In fact, with gravity waves that are expected to spread out from the storm center, this could carry more intense wind to the coast, so the outer Cape, South Shore to the tip of Cape Ann may gust to 80 mph. This will contribute to tree damage, shingles off roofs, and power outages. Those without power will have another serious problem with the bitter cold after the storm. Temperatures will stay below freezing through Monday afternoon. Lows will be in the teens Saturday night and Sunday night, and highs in the mid 20s Sunday.

How concerned should we be about coastal flooding?

Our tides are running astronomically higher due to the new moon. A storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is forecast, with the high tides around 8 a.m., 9 p.m., and Sunday morning.

Our waves will be 10 to 15 feet with a northeast wind during Saturday morning’s high tide, which will mean some minor flooding. Waves will increase to 20 to 30 feet offshore with a northeast-north wind during the evening high tide, which will cause some minor to moderate flooding.

With the wind from the north, the water in Cape Cod Bay may remain elevated, so minor flooding is expected there for the Sunday morning's high tide, with waves of 10 to 20 feet. Beach erosion will be significant all over the New England coastline. Waves that hit houses will freeze as temperatures will be cold with this storm, even at the coast.

What's next?

Cold temperatures and quiet weather prevails for Sunday as storm cleanup gets underway. We have a nice warm up for midweek and into the end of the week. Highs may be in the 50s, with rain showers by Thursday and Friday! Stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for more updates on this storm and the February thaw to follow.