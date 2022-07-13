Local

First Alert Declared for the Possibility of Severe Thunderstorms Thursday

Wednesday will remain rain-free, but there's a chance for showers overnight into the early morning hours

By Meteorologist Tania Leal

It's another warm afternoon, except this time we don't have the same active winds as Tuesday. Our wind is light incoming from the west-southwest, but the sea breeze is blowing light over the coastal communities, keeping their highs into the lower 80s. 

While we remain rain free Wednesday, the chance for showers increases overnight and into the early morning hours. Our chance for thunderstorms will increase Thursday afternoon, along with the potential for thunderstorms. These storms may produce strong localized wind gusts, small hail and lightning -- along with brief heavy rain. 

The timing of these storms focus mainly after 2 p.m., and the higher chance for stronger activity shifts toward 4 p.m. Showers and storms may continue through 8 p.m.

In our 10-day forecast, you'll see a fabulous Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, along with mostly sunny and warm conditions for the weekend.

Next week brings warmer temperatures, with several near and above 90s for inland communities. 

