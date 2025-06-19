First Alert: Excessive heat Thursday, severe storms possible late

We have a summah scorchah Thursday, as temps reach the 90s across many interior New England communities.

With the heat index, we’re looking at some “heat advisory” level “feels like” temps. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s for most in the heat of this late afternoon.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A cold front approaches from the west, but the timing is later Thursday night. So the storm threat is greatly diminished for Boston and for the Cape and islands. In fact, most of the day will be all dry, and beachgoers won’t have to stay on guard for storms with lightning.

The caveat will be by this evening for beaches along the New Hampshire seacoast to Downeast Maine. Storms could approach by sunset there. Meanwhile, western and northern New England will see developing thunderstorms, with a scattered chance for some to go severe. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, with a brief spin up tornado also possible.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Severe thunderstorm, tornado risk for New England

Any storm that moves through will bring lightning and locally heavy rainfall. The timing seems to be 4-10 p.m. across northwestern New England, with central Massachusetts and near Interstate 495 timing from 8-11 p.m. Then the storms fizzle Thursday night.

Storm timing

Lows stay in the 60s to low 70s, with high humidity.

Friday brings us some relief, with lowering humidity and drier air. Sunshine and highs in the 80s mean it’s a beautiful summer day!

This weekend, our highs stay in the 80s for both days as we see slightly higher humidity each day. A spot shower is possible Saturday morning, then dry all afternoon to evening. A decaying thunderstorm complex seems to head into New England for Sunday morning, with the afternoon drying off again.

Next week, the heat becomes dangerous. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s -- even around 100 degrees in some cities by Monday and especially Tuesday. The humidity levels are also anticipated to be elevated, so that means our heat index could be around 110 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday seem to bring us the most heat. Then Wednesday we’re back in the 80s.

A dome of high pressure and heat will keep away storm chances until Thursday into next Friday, with more highs in the 80s.

Track the storms with live radar