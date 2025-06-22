First Alert: Potentially dangerous heat Sunday through Tuesday

Happy Summer! The official start to the season (astronomically) was Friday at 10:42 p.m. This is the northernmost point of the sun’s rays on the Earth, directly over the Tropic of Cancer. With so much more direct sun, we have a very high UV index so sunscreen or shade is necessary to avoid sunburn.

Today was a picture-perfect summer day with highs in the 80s, light sea breezes at the coast and comfy humidity levels with sun. NO rain on this Saturday-first time since March!

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Showers and storms are possible Sunday morning though.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A decaying thunderstorm complex seems to head into New England for Sunday morning.

This is a “ridge runner” or little areas of low pressure that become a complex of sometimes severe storms that run along the ridge of high pressure. Isolated storms could be severe early Sunday with damaging wind as the main threat as this system decays. Mostly some showers and clouds will be around through midday Sunday.

The heat is on in the afternoon as the dome of intense heat to our southwest builds in.

Highs top off in the 90s with a heat index 100-105.

Extreme heat warnings are up for Boston and much of southern New England Sunday through Tuesday. A First Alert has been issued Sunday through Tuesday.

Our dangerous heat continues for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s…even around 100 degrees in some cities by Monday and especially Tuesday. A sea breeze keeps some coastal towns from getting an official “heat wave.”

Inland areas meanwhile will just bake all three days. The humidity levels are also anticipated to be elevated with dewpoints in the mid 60s to low 70s, so that means our heat index could be around 105 to 110 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday seem to bring us the most heat.

Then Wednesday we’re back in the 80s. A dome of high pressure and heat will keep away storm chances until Thursday into next Friday with more highs in the 80s to 70s thanks to a backdoor front.