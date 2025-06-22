First Alert: Extreme heat warnings for Boston area through Tuesday

A decaying thunderstorm complex moved through this Sunday morning. This is a “ridge runner” or little area of low pressure that becomes a complex of sometimes severe storms, that run along the ridge of intense high pressure.

Mostly some showers moved through and clouds will be around through midday Sunday for areas south. The heat is on this afternoon as the dome of intense heat to our southwest builds in.

A gusty west to southwest wind will be around 30-35 mph and this transports in the hot & humid air. Highs top off in the 90s with a heat index 100-105. Extreme heat warnings are up for Boston and much of southern New England from Sunday through Tuesday. A First Alert has been issued Sunday through Tuesday.

Our dangerous heat continues for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and even around 100 degrees in some cities by Monday and especially Tuesday. A sea breeze keeps some coastal towns from getting an official "heat wave."

Inland areas, meanwhile, will just bake all three days. The humidity levels are also anticipated to be elevated, with dewpoints in the mid 60s to low 70s, so that means our heat index could be around 105 to 110 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday seem to bring us the most heat. Then Wednesday, we’re back in the 80s.

A dome of high pressure and heat will keep away storm chances until Thursday into next Friday, with more highs in the 80s to 70s thanks to a backdoor front. There’s a chance we then get an easterly air flow with waves of showers and clouds Thursday through part of next weekend.