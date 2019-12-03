FIRST ALERT: Final Phase of Multi-Day Storm Batters Region With Snow

We are in the final hours of this storm that began midday Sunday.

Parts of eastern New York and western New England have had more than 20 inches of snow; it’s those locations where the storm is done now. But in eastern New England, a few more hours are left as accumulating heavy snow bands slowly push offshore Tuesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning is in effect in much of eastern New England for snow that is still coming down at 1/2 to an inch and a half per hour, with wind gusting past 30 mph. There may be some brief white out conditions on some of our roadways. That’s why there are so many postponement and cancellations again Tuesday.

It’s a much drier snow, though, so there are fewer power outages. However, a few damage reports are still coming in.

Sunshine in western New England will only slowly emerge toward the east Tuesday. No sun is expected in the state of Maine, where it may not stop snowing until the evening.

High temperature in the 20s to lower 30s, with the wind out of the north gusting past 30 mph keeping the wind chill factor much colder.

Low pressure in the Gulf of Maine is the same one that came ashore on the coast of California one week ago -- such a slow long journey. This storm will be remembered for a long time.

We all clear out Tuesday night with a low temperature in the teens and 20s. Yet another front comes in from the west Wednesday with plenty of clouds and a few snow showers or squalls in western and northern New England. There will also be a storm forming at sea, but it should stay just offshore east of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Highs on Wednesday will generally be in the 30s. Somewhat colder air will work in with a gusty northwest wind Thursday. There will be plenty of sunshine, with a high temperature in the 30s south and 20s north. Wind from the northwest will be gusting at 30 mph.

A wave of low pressure ripples through on Friday with a period of snow possible. It does not look big at this time, but a couple of inches could occur. High temperatures then will be in the 20s and 30s.

That storm will strengthen as it moves away Friday night, resulting in a bright but cold Saturday with a high temperature of 20 degrees north to 30 degrees south. Wind from the northwest will be gusting past 35 mph.

High pressure will be right over us Sunday, with a high in the 30s with sunshine and light wind.

Low pressure moves to the west of New England Monday with a warm front coming through. Any sleet early will change to rain showers Monday afternoon with a temperature close to 50 degrees.

The next front comes in on Tuesday with gusty wind and downpours. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees before falling off a cliff at night with a new cold coming in the middle of the next week.

It’s a very busy pattern here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.