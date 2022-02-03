FIRST ALERT: Friday Storm Brings 1-2 Feet of Snow North, Icy Mess in Greater Boston

It’s a rainy day and our temperatures above freezing are not going anywhere Thursday afternoon. We’ll remain with highs in the 40s, cloudy skies and persistent rain.

As the frontal boundary pushes over northern New England first, it brings our wintry mix earlier in the northern states. We’re watching snow in the far North Country but we’ll be seeing more freezing rain and sleet overnight in southern Vermont, New Hampshire and along the Maine Turnpike.

Tomorrow's forecast comes in heavier on the sleet and lower on the snow for the MA Turnpike to Southern NH than we saw 24 hours ago, as we started to see on @nbc10boston with @PeteNBCBoston last evening and that trend has continued this morning. pic.twitter.com/U6KPZZa2fP — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 3, 2022

As we watch a significant drop in our temperatures in the next 24 hours our chance of snow pushes further south but remains near the Massachusetts border with Vermont and New Hampshire. Our temperatures up in the higher elevations won’t be as cold to allow for the snow to come down to the south. So it’s now time for Ski Country to get its share of snow and ski lovers as well as our snowmobilers couldn’t be happier.

What time any given location transitions to impactful sleet and/or freezing rain (there should be more sleet than freezing rain) hinges entirely on southward progress/timing of sharp cold front. Confidence fairly high MA Pike north much more variability in arrival time south. pic.twitter.com/WZbuad2UHz — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 3, 2022

Our forecast is for 8 to 12 inches of snow in central New England with up to 18 inches in the highest elevations. Isolated high spots in Vermont could be watching for a bit more than this.

Northern New England finally gets the big one so many skiers and snowmobilers have been aching for. Widespread 1-2 feet, some amounts - particularly higher terrain of Central Green Mountains - will reach three feet. pic.twitter.com/7wQQteKKuU — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 3, 2022

We’ll be drying out by Friday evening and this will set up the stage for our weekend outlook which will remain cool and quiet with highs in the 20s along sunny skies. Our next rain/snow chances will come again Tuesday and next Friday.