FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain Monday, some flash flooding possible

Well it’s a gloomy, wet start to the week, with areas of rain across the region. A fast moving, energetic area of low pressure is sweeping through on Monday, accompanied by rain and embedded downpours.

While most of the rain has been light in intensity so far, some heavier elements will be filling in this afternoon, particularly in southeast Massachusetts. This will slow us down for the evening commute, with puddles, road spray kicking up and wipers on full blast at times.

A widespread 1-2 inches of rain will fall, with locally higher amounts. With such a saturated ground, localized flooding will result, and we can’t rule out isolated flash flooding. While severe weather is not anticipated, an embedded rumble of thunder or two is possible in far southeast Massachusetts to Cape Cod.

The wind may also gust briefly 30 to 40 mph on Cape Cod this evening as the center of the low passes by.

Pockets of rain will linger in the northern half of New England on Tuesday morning before drier conditions take hold during the afternoon. A big area of high pressure builds into the northeast on Tuesday, providing us with a fantastic stretch of weather right on through the end of the week.

After that, our weather pattern will shift again, featuring a return to more unsettled weather as some tropical moisture is pulled up the eastern seaboard. Details will be fine tuned in the days to come, but for now we’ve featured an elevated risk of rain by late Saturday into the start of next week.