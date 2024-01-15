First Alert: Monday Night through Tuesday snow expected

In what continues to be a very active weather pattern for New England, our next storm is closing in quickly. Skirting along the edge of the intense, sub-zero cold splayed across the nation’s midsection, this next disturbance will tap into just enough Atlantic moisture to deposit enough snow for plowing and road treatments across nearly all of New England.

For today, the weather is quiet – sunshine will gradually fade behind increasing afternoon clouds well in advance of the approaching storm center, with daytime highs either side of 30 in New England and a morning breeze diminishing. Snow should arrive to the South Coast around 9 PM, slowly moving north to near the MA Pike by midnight and filling in farther north thereafter into the early morning hours Tuesday.

At first, the abundance of cold and dry air will make for a relatively light and fluffy snow consistency, which tends to accumulate quickly, and that consistency should hold for most of the day in Northern New England where a general three to six inches of accumulation are expected by Tuesday’s end.

Farther south and with proximity to the coast, enough milder air moves in off the ocean to change Southeast New England to raindrops during the day with some mixing even expected along the coast to Boston and Cape Ann as an easterly wind takes hold.

Farther inland in Southern New England, the biggest impact of slightly warming temperatures and lesser precipitation intensity during Tuesday late morning through afternoon will be a somewhat wetter and heavier snow consistency that slows the accumulation rate, holding most accumulation to a general two to four inches of snow, though closer to an inch or two on the Cape, where the change to rain happens as soon as mid-morning. By Tuesday evening and night, precipitation is ending but a cold northerly wind behind the departing storm will make for slick spots on the roads, lingering into what will otherwise be a quiet, bright and cool Wednesday.

It won’t be long before the next storm arrives to New England with more accumulating snow Thursday night through Friday – a setup that currently appears very similar to Thursday night and Friday but will be watched by our team closely for additional development. Behind that storm a blast of modified arctic air moves in – high temperatures Saturday under sunshine won’t exceed 20° for many with daytime wind chill values in the single digits!

Sunday is only slightly better, but right now it does appear as though the cold breaks by the end of our exclusive 10-day forecast at the middle of next week.