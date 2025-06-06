First Alert: Severe storms could bring torrential rain, wind, flooding

If Thursday's 90 degree temperatures didn't grab your attention that summer has arrived, Friday's storms very well could. We have a couple of trigger points to kick them off too: a washed-out front and localized sea breezes.

Both of those are giving the guidance fits as to when and where the storms form. We may have a couple of early showers or a downpour before we get the ball rolling in the early/mid-afternoon.

With highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and plenty of humidity, some of the storms may be strong or severe. Weak steering currents in the upper atmosphere mean there could be torrential rain and localized flooding as well.

While not guaranteed with all the storms, strong, damaging wind is another threat we're watching. Things seem to calm down later in the evening.

Saturday seemed like it might stay mostly dry, but now things have trended wetter (heavy sigh). A stalled front, plenty of humidity, and leftover weak boundaries from Friday will help form showers and storms through the day.

At least we can salvage Sunday, with its lower humidity and highs in the 70s.

The heat returns next week after a couple of showery days on Monday and Tuesday.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!