First Cruise Ship Since 2019 Arrives in Boston, and Vaccines are Required

Cruises are back in Boston after an almost two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crystal Symphony cruise ship arrived at Flynn Cruiseport in South Boston on Wednesday morning, the first cruise in the city since 2019.

All crew and passengers aboard the ship will be fully vaccinated, according to an announcement from Crystal Cruises on Tuesday.

The ship is scheduled to set sail for Bermuda on Sunday, the first of four trips the company has planned for the season.

The ship arrived in the harbor early in order to “clear the last few standard items to get CDC approval,” the announcement said.