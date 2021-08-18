Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

First Cruise Ship Since 2019 Arrives in Boston, and Vaccines are Required

The Crystal Symphony arrived at Flynn Cruiseport in South Boston on Wednesday morning, the first cruise in the city since 2019

By Kelly Garrity

NBC10 Boston

Cruises are back in Boston after an almost two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crystal Symphony cruise ship arrived at Flynn Cruiseport in South Boston on Wednesday morning, the first cruise in the city since 2019. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All crew and passengers aboard the ship will be fully vaccinated, according to an announcement from Crystal Cruises on Tuesday.

The ship is scheduled to set sail for Bermuda on Sunday, the first of four trips the company has planned for the season.

The ship arrived in the harbor early in order to “clear the last few standard items to get CDC approval,” the announcement said.

More Local News

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Over 12,500 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported in Mass.; 124 Deaths

car crash 5 hours ago

4 Injured After Car Flips Onto Train Tracks in Boston's South End

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19cruisesvaccine mandatecrystal cruises
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us