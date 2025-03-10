First Indian gastropub in the state opens in Boston's Fenway neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that an Indian gastropub was planning to open in the Fenway section of Boston, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to a message sent from the place, Don't Tell Aunty is now open on Boylston Street, moving into a space a short distance west of the Massachusetts Avenue intersection. An earlier article here mentioned that the place is considered to be the first Indian gastropub in the state, with the spot offering Indian tapas-style plates, fusion dishes, cocktails, and more along with live music. (Flying Lion Hospitality Group, which runs such restaurants as Madras Dosa Co. and Godavari, is behind it.)

The address for Don't Tell Aunty is 1122 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/donttellauntyboston/

