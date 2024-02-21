First Lady Jill Biden in Mass. Wednesday to announce $100M in funding for research and development into women's health

First Lady Jill Biden is in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, where she is expected to announce $100 million in federal funding for research and development into women's health that she is heading up at an event in Cambridge.

She is scheduled to deliver remarks at 11:30 a.m. as part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research.

The funding is the first major deliverable of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, which was announced late last year. The money comes from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, which is under the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Biden has said women don’t know enough about their health because the research historically has been underfunded and lacking. The White House initiative aims to change the approach to and increase funding for women’s health research.

“We will close the gaps, we will accelerate new ideas, and change women’s lives,” the first lady will say, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks that were shared with The Associated Press.

“We will build a health care system that puts women and their lived experiences at its center, one where no woman or girl has to hear that ‘it’s all in your head,’ or, ‘it’s just stress;’ where women aren’t just an after-thought, but a first-thought; and where women don’t just survive, they lead long, healthy, and happy lives,” she says.

President Joe Biden created the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health in 2022 to work on advancing solutions to health issues. The agency is part of what he called his “unity agenda.”

In the coming weeks, the agency will solicit ideas for groundbreaking research and development to address women’s health, according to the White House.

The first lady arrived at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday night, where she was greeted by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. She spent the earlier part of the day in Connecticut, where she spoke at a fundraiser for the Biden VIctory Fund in Guilford.

In her speech, she touted several of her husband's accomplishments. She covered topics including economic recovery from the pandemic, the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson and climate change. She also talked about the stakes of the election, saying "Democracies don't always die at the end of a rifle. They can die slowly and subtly, you know, one freedom at a time, one right, one hope at a time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.