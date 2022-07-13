First Lady Jill Biden to Take a 3-Day Trip to Massachusetts

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Massachusetts Thursday and stay through Saturday, making stops in Boston, Andover and Nantucket.

Dr. Biden is expected to land at Boston Logan Airport shortly after noon on Thursday, according to the White House.

From the airport she will head to Home Base in Boston, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program dedicated to veterans and military families. She will visit with service members, their families and clinicians at 2:45 p.m. as a part of the Biden Administration's Joining Forces initiative.

As part of our Joining Forces initiative, Joe and I are honored to welcome military families to the South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.



Later that evening, the first lady will attend the Democratic National Committee finance event in Andover around 4:45 p.m.

On Friday morning, Dr. Biden will give a speech at the 2022 American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Convention at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, which starts at 10:45 a.m.

An hour later, the first lady will meet up with former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, now the U.S. Secretary of Labor. The pair will head to Eversource Station 99, an electrical substation servicing Boston's Seaport District. The event is meant to highlight a partnership between Bunker Hill Community College, Eversource and local unions to offer students job training opportunities.

Dr. Biden will meet with students participating in a paid summer internship with Eversource as a part of BHCC’s Electric Power Utility Technology Program.

That afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the first lady is due to arrive at Nantucket Memorial Airport ahead of an event on Saturday. Biden is scheduled to attend the Democratic National Committee finance event in Nantucket at 11 a.m. Saturday.