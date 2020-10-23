First Look: Here's What the Re-Envisioned Prudential Observatory Will Look Like

Representatives from real estate firm Boston Properties and architecture firm Perkins and Will this week publicly presented on their envisioned transformation to the Prudential tower's pavilion and observatory in Boston's Back Bay.

The presentation shows proposed changes to the tower's top floors, creating an observatory on the 50th, 51st and 52nd floors, as well as changes to the ground-floor pavilion. Part of the observatory would be open air and provide 360-degree views of Boston.

"The Project is designed to create a world-class observatory experience comparable to those located in other major metropolitan cities across the country by providing breathtaking, unobstructed views of the entire City of Boston," Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), which owns the Prudential Center, said in a filing to the Boston Planning and Development Agency last month.

