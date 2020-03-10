A popular New England supermarket chain will soon be opening its first location in Rhode Island.

The first Market Basket supermarket will open in Johnston, according to Mayor Joseph Polisena and Demoulas Super Markets Inc.

The new store will be located at 1300 Hartford Ave., the site of a former BJ's Whole Club.

"I am very happy and excited that Market Basket has decided to put their first store in Johnston. It is a perfect fit for the company and our great town," Polisena said.

The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based chain has more than 80 locations in the Bay State, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. Company officials said they are excited to bring the store to Rhode Island.

"We appreciate the many Rhode Island shoppers who support our Market Basket stores located just over the Massachusetts border and are excited that now they will have a much more convenient location to shop and call their own," said Arthur T. Demoulas, president and CEO of Demoulas Super Markets Inc.

The Johnston store is scheduled to open sometime in 2021.