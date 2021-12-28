First Night Boston 2022: Organizers Gearing Up for Friday's Celebration

First Night Boston is gearing up for its free, nearly entirely outdoor New Year's Eve celebration this Friday.

Organizers of the event, billed as New England's largest for the holiday, reiterated on Tuesday that it will follow COVID protocols set by the city and state and will be mostly outdoors at Copley Square and Boston Common. Masks will be mandatory for indoor events.

"Guests are encouraged to wear masks in outdoor areas with crowds, and guests feeling unwell are encouraged to celebrate from afar by watching the event's live stream on www.nbc10boston.com," organizers wrote.

Last year's celebration was online-only, but First Night Boston for 2022 is returning to in-person events, bringing hours of performances back to the Back Bay along with ice sculptures, the People's Procession and fireworks.

The free, family friendly event will run from 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, through 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, and will feature a wide range of local musicians, artists and performers.

Most indoor events from years past have been moved outdoors. See a full schedule of events here.

Centered in Copley Square with 12 hours of entertainment, First Night Boston will have additional performances at the Boston Public Library, Copley Place, Boston Common and surrounding churches.

First Night, produced in partnership with the City of Boston, is the longest-running First Night celebration in the world. Founded in 1977 and annually uniting tens of thousands of people in the city, the event showcases Boston in a night of light, music and ice.

For more information on First Night Boston 2022, visit www.FirstNightBoston.org or follow on First Night Boston on Facebook, @FirstNight on Twitter or @firstnightboston on Instagram.