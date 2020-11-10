Local

First Night Boston

First Night Boston Going Virtual Due to Pandemic

The celebration and performances will be carried online and broadcast on NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN

By Staff and wire reports

NBCUniversal, Inc.

New England’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration is going virtual as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

First Night Boston announced Tuesday that it will not hold any in-person or live events as it transitions its annual Dec. 31 event to an online and broadcast format this year.

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston will air performances, interviews and tributes to front-line workers through the day to those watching from home.

First Night traditionally spotlights Boston’s arts and music community with a range of events and performances that draw large crowds to Copley Square, Back Bay and the Boston Common.

This is how Boston counted down the last few seconds of 2019 and began 2020. Fireworks burst over the harbor as Single By Sunday performed "Auld Lang Syne" at First Night.

This year, however, following guidance from the city, state and health experts, no artistic renderings, performances or other in-person events that might draw crowds will be held.

“First Night Boston is a cherished tradition for the people of our city and those who come to enjoy it,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “While we are unable to safely gather in celebration this year, we appreciate the work of the performers, organizers, and the NBC family of networks to help keep the celebration alive.”

Wait another day on those healthy New Year's resolutions and join Rob Michaelson on a food tour through First Night Boston 2020.

First Night Boston will use the hashtag #together21 to help unite revelers watching the virtual broadcast. New Year's resolutions and social media posts using the hashtag will be showcased on the on-air broadcast and the First Night Boston website.

Exact details on the programming schedule will be released as they become available.

