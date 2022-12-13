Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
First Night

First Night Boston Is Expanding Into New Year's Day for 2023

First Night, which now includes events on New Year's Day, includes hours of musical performances in the Back Bay, along with ice sculptures, the People's Procession and fireworks

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

First Night Boston is back for another year, and the free, outdoor New Year's Eve celebration is expanding for 2023 into New Year's Day.

Organizers of the event, billed as New England's largest for the holiday, announced their plans this year, adding a second day of performances in Copley Square.

First Night includes hours of musical performances in the Back Bay, along with ice sculptures, the People's Procession and fireworks. Also changing for 2023 is the location of the main stage, which is moving to the front of Boston Public Library, while the ice sculptures will be in front of Trinity Church, officials said.

The sculptures will mark the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

See the full schedule at firstnightboston.org.

PHOTOS: Celebrating First Night Boston 2020

The Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo are the media partners of First Night Boston.

Coverage of First Night 2022

First Night Boston Dec 31, 2021

First Night Boston Celebrations Ring in New Year

Dec 31

Boston Rings in the New Year at First Night

This article tagged under:

First NightBOSTONNew Year's Eve
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us