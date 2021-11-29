First Night Boston Returns This Year With In-Person Event

First Night Boston, New England’s largest New Year’s Eve party, returns this year to celebrate the start of 2022.

After a solely online celebration last year, First Night will gather in-person throughout the Back Bay for hours of entertainment, ice sculptures, a parade and fireworks.

The free, family friendly event will run from 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 through 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, and will feature a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers.

Centered in Copley Square with 12 hours of entertainment, First Night Boston will have additional performances at the Boston Public Library, Copley Place, Boston Common, and surrounding churches. A full schedule will be released in the weeks ahead, and all event details will be available at www.firstnightboston.org.

First Night, produced in partnership with the City of Boston, is the longest-running First Night celebration in the world. Founded in 1977 and annually uniting tens of thousands of guests in the city, the event showcases Boston in a night of light, music and ice.

First Night Boston will adhere to all city and state COVID-19 safety precautions, including mandatory mask wearing at indoor venues. If city and state recommendations are adjusted as the New Year draws closer, First Night Boston will adjust its guidelines to comply.

For more information on First Night Boston 2022, visit www.FirstNightBoston.org or follow on First Night Boston on Facebook, @FirstNight on Twitter or @firstnightboston on Instagram.