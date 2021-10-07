First Responders Called for Dizzy Staff at Kingston Elementary School

First responders were called to Kingston Elementary School in Kingston, Massachusetts, Thursday for a report of sick people, officials said.

The nature of the incident that prompted the emergency response wasn't immediately clear, and officials didn't say how many people were reported sick.

Silver Lake Regional School District Superintendent Jill Proulx said a few members of the staff felt dizzy, and that the Kingston Fire Department was on scene and assessing the situation.

The Kingston police and fire departments confirmed they'd been called because of sick children, while the superintendent's office at Silver Lake Regional School District had confirmed that the fire department was called to Kingston Elementary.

Officials initially said the report was of sick children.

This story will be updated when more information is available.